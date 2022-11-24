Amazon is now selling the Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K for $24.99, which is 50 percent off the regular price of $49.99. The sale is part of Amazon’s Black Friday offering.

The Amazon streaming device has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 188,000 customer reviews.

The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and comes with a voice remote with Alexa.

