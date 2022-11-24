Amazon is now selling this Amazon-branded 65-inch Omni QLED Smart 4K TV for $549.99, which is 31 percent off the regular price of $799.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The 4K TV comes with the following features:

* 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED), which can enhance the color and vividness in movies, shows and live sports.

* Advanced HDR (High Dynamic Range) which deepens the color and contrast. The 4K feature supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG.

* Adaptive Brightness, which automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

* Bolder contrast with full array local dimming in 80 individual zones enhancing contrast.

* Hands-free TV with Alexa. Built-in microphones allow you to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content with your voice.

To learn more about this deal for the Amazon 65-inch 4K TV, click here.

You can see more deals and articles on how to save money on TV here at CutYourTVBill.com.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

