The NBA League Pass is now available for 50 percent off as a Black Friday promotion, reducing the base price for the remainder of the 2022-23 season to $49.99.

The promotion, which started at 10 a.m. ET today, is good until November 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET. The Black Friday discount is only available on the base season-long plan, which normally starts at $99. (The monthly plan is $14.99 while a Premium season-long plan with no commercials is $129.99. A Team Pass plan, which includes the games of one out-of-market team, is available normally for $89.99.)

The NBA TV channel is included for free in all plans.

The $99 entry point is a sharp reduction from last year when the basic plan cost $230 for the entire season and the Premium package went for $280. Sportico.com reported earlier this year that the league was dropping the price to better compete with streaming services such as ESPN+ which charge less than $100 for a year’s subscription.

The cable/satellite edition of the NBA League Pass is expected to offer the Black Friday price as well. DIRECTV and Comcast are among the pay TV ops that carry the package.

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Nationally televised games are also not available in the League Pass nor are post-season games.

To learn more about the NBA League Pass promotion, click here.

