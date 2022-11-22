TV Answer Man, I saw your article about Michigan and Ohio State being in 4K this Saturday. But will there be a second college game in 4K, like Fox usually does. If so, will it be Iowa State and TCU or Kansas and Kansas State? Let us know! We’re planning a get together this Saturday!! — Bob, Dayton, Ohio.

Bob, Fox this Saturday (November 26) will stream the Ohio State (2nd ranked) vs. Michigan (3rd ranked) college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The game, which starts at noon ET, can be watched on the apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

But will there be a second game in 4K HDR on Saturday?

The answer is…yes!

Fox will also broadcast the Iowa State-TCU (TCU is 4th ranked in the nation) game in 4K HDR at 4 p.m. ET. (Fox will do the Kansas-Kansas State game at 8 p.m. in high-def on Fox.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry both the Ohio State-Michigan and Iowa State-TCU games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox network affiliates will simulcast the two games in high-def.

