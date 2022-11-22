Hulu is now selling its $7.99 a month Video on Demand service for just $1.99 a month for the first year as part of a Black Friday sale. That’s a 75 percent discount.

The deal, which does not apply to the Disney bundle, is available from now until 2:59 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29.

The $7.99 plan, which includes ads, is Hulu’s least-expensive offering. (Hulu also has a VOD plan with no ads for $14.99 a month. But there is no Black Friday discount for that plan.)

The deal, which is a co-promotion with ABC’s Good Morning America, does not require you to subscribe throughout the year. But if you cancel during the year and re-subscribe, the fee will be $7.99 a month (or higher if Hulu raises its prices) when you do. To maintain the $1.99 cent a month rate for 12 months, you would need to keep your service without interruption.

To qualify for the $1.99 cent deal, you also must be a new subscriber, or one who has cancelled more than one month ago. That means if you were thinking of canceling your current subscription, and re-subscribing to get the discount, it won’t work.

Hulu has a large library of original and licensed programming, including Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as tech executive Elizabeth Holmes who was recently sentenced to 11 years for defrauding investors.

