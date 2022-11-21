TV Answer Man, will the big match-up between Michigan and Ohio State be in 4K on Fox? This would seem like the perfect game for 4K with two top ranked undefeated teams playing each other. And if it’s in 4K, will it be the upscaled 4K or native 4K? Thanks for all you do! — Bob, Chincoteague, Virginia.

Bob, Fox this Saturday (November 26) will stream the Ohio State (2nd ranked) vs. Michigan (3rd ranked) college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The game, which starts at noon ET, can be watched on the apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Ohio State a 71.8 percent chance of winning. The game will be played at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State enters the game at 11-0 after an unexpected struggle on Saturday against unranked Maryland (Ohio State won 43-30.) while Michigan is also 11-0.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox network affiliates will simulcast the game in high-def.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

