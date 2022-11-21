Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, is now offering its Peacock Premium plan for 99 cents a month for 12 months, a $4 a month discount over the regular $4.99 a month price.

The early Black Friday deal is available until November 28 and it’s only good for new customers. You can get the discounted price here at the Peacock web site. When you order, be sure to include the code, SAVEBIG.

The first 12 FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in Spanish (simulcast from Telemundo) will be available to Peacock subscribers on the free tier while the remaining 52 games (beginning on November 24) will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. With the World Cup ending on December 18, that means you could watch the remainder of the games for just 99 cents over the next month. (The World Cup started yesterday.)

Click to see Amazon’s early Black Friday deals!

In addition, the Peacock Premium package, which includes ads, provides more than 80,000 hours of programming including recent theatrical films such as Nope, Meet Cute, Halloween Ends, Black Phone and They/Them. The streaming service is also the exclusive home of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Amazon: LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV Now Just $796.

The reduced price for Peacock Premium will revert to the regular rate once the 12 months are over. (You can cancel your membership at any time.)

Peacock also has a free plan which includes more than 10,000 hours of programming. The streamer’s Premium Plus plan, which does not include ads, remains at $9.99 a month.

Click to see Amazon’s early Black Friday deals!

The streaming service this year started adding some movies in 4K and plans to provide live sports in 4K starting in 2023.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.



Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

