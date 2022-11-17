Amazon tonight will stream the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers from legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The game, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET (pre-game activities start at 7 p.m. ET), will be an exclusive for Amazon, meaning it won’t be available on Fox or the NFL Network.

The game will be free to Amazon Prime members (available at the Amazon web site and the Prime Video app) but is there a way to watch it without having to pay for an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, there are actually four ways:

1. Live in Green Bay or the Tennessee market

While Amazon’s TNF games are a national exclusive for the streamer, they will still be available on a local channel in the markets where the two teams are based. In tonight’s case, WGBA-TV (channel 26) will show the Titans-Packers game in Green Bay while WITI-TV will show it in nearby Milwaukee, also considered Green Bay territory. In Nashville, NewsChannel 5 (WTVF-TV) will show the contest to the Tennessee market. You can access those channels in those markets for free with an antenna.

2. Go to a Bar

DIRECTV and Amazon in August signed a multi-year deal that will permit the satcaster to provide Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts to more than 300,000 bars, restaurants, hotel lounges and other business venues.

This is Amazon’s first year as the exclusive provider of TNF and the agreement between the companies is an acknowledgement that bars and restaurants could have difficulty streaming the games to their patrons. DIRECTV has provided a feed of the NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments for years.

Bars and restaurants that subscribe to Cox and Dish will also have access to the game.

If you want to find a DIRECTV bar near you that will show the game, DIRECTV has a Sports Bar Finder app that will allow you search your area, select your favorite bars, and filter selections by packages, channels and networks. For instance, the app will note whether the bar has an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription and/or whether it gets ESPN. (If it has ESPN, it will have access to the Amazon TNF games.)

The Sports Bar Finder app is available on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store as well as via this web page. You can see a demonstration of the app below:

3. Get a Free Trial to Amazon Prime

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. (A membership plan to only Amazon Prime Video is $8.99 a month.) However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to anyone who hasn’t been a member in the last 12 months. That would take you through four TNF games before you have to begin paying or canceling to avoid your first payment.

4. Sign Up For Twitch

Amazon will stream the games for free to Twitch gaming users. You can learn more here at Twitch’s Thursday Night Football page.

