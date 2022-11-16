Fox this Saturday (November 19) will stream the UCLA (16th ranked) vs. USC (7th ranked) college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The game, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, can be watched on the app in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives USC a 60.5 percent chance of winning. The game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The Fox Sports and Fox Now apps will also provide the Baylor vs. TCU game in 4K HDR at noon ET on Saturday. The pay TV services that are expected to carry both games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox network affiliates will simulcast the two games in high-def.

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day Discounts!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

