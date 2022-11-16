Fox this Saturday (November 19) will stream the TCU (4th ranked) vs. Baylor college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The game, which starts at noon ET, can be watched on the apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.
ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives TCU a 51.2 percent chance of winning. The game will be played at the McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, the home of the Baylor Bears. TCU enters the game at 10-0 while Baylor is 6-4.
(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)
The Fox Sports and Fox Now apps will also provide the USC vs. UCLA game in 4K HDR at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The pay TV services that are expected to carry both games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.
Fox network affiliates will simulcast the two games in high-def.
Note: Fox’s 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.
ESPN, which does a 4K college football game on some weeks during the season, broadcasts a native 4K production, meaning the game is produced on site in 4K and transmitted to the home in 4K. The sports network has finished its regular season 4K coverage but will show the national championship in native 4K in January.
Fox this Sunday will begin native 4K coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament from Dubai.
