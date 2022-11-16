Fox this Saturday (November 19) will stream the TCU (4th ranked) vs. Baylor college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The game, which starts at noon ET, can be watched on the apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives TCU a 51.2 percent chance of winning. The game will be played at the McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, the home of the Baylor Bears. TCU enters the game at 10-0 while Baylor is 6-4.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The Fox Sports and Fox Now apps will also provide the USC vs. UCLA game in 4K HDR at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The pay TV services that are expected to carry both games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox network affiliates will simulcast the two games in high-def.

