TV Answer Man, I’m looking forward to watching all the World Cup games this month. Do you know if DIRECTV will have any special coverage of the games like they do for Wimbledon and other big sports events? — Jim, Cleveland.

Jim, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soccer tournament begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs until December 18 with the final at 10 a.m. ET. DIRECTV today issued plans for how it will cover the event which is expected to generate as many as five billion viewers worldwide.

For starters, both DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream carry the channels that will broadcast the games in the United States — Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo. (The English-speaking broadcasts will be on Fox and FS1 while Telemundo and Universo will offer Spanish-language feeds. You can see a schedule here. Also note that DIRECTV’s customers in 12 Fox markets currently have their local Fox stations blacked out due to a carriage dispute.)

In addition to the main coverage, DIRECTV (but not DIRECTV Stream) will offer a multi-display channel on channels 205 and 600 that will show several matches at the same time. The Sports Mix channel is similar to those DIRECTV has done for such events as Wimbledon, The Masters and the Olympics.

If you click the red button on your DIRECTV remote while watching the World Cup Mix channel, you will be able to access more World Cup information such as group stages, upcoming schedules, results, box scores, the tournament bracket and knockout round facts.

The DIRECTV Stream app on Roku (and only Roku) will include the streamer’s Sports Mode which allows you to watch the latest games, schedule game recordings, access team pages and pick your favorite teams.

Finally, bars and restaurants that subscribe to DIRECTV Business plans will have access to the World Cup games and you can find out which ones will here.

DIRECTV will also offer the Fox 4K game feeds on its 4K channels.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

