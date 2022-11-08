TV Answer Man, do you know if Telemundo will show the World Cup games in 4K? I know Fox is doing it in 4K so it seems likely that Telemundo will, too, right? – Raef, Fairfax, Virginia.

Raef, Telemundo will offer more than 2,000 hours of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar live action and related programming on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

The tournament begins on November 20 and runs until December 18 with the final at 10 a.m. ET. There will be 32 teams competing in eight categories with the majority of the group matches featuring start times of 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET. (The United States is in group B with England, Wales and Iran.)

The Telemundo broadcast schedule will include 56 Spanish-language games on Telemundo, eight on Universo and all 64 available in Spanish on Peacock.

Now we know that the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps will stream all 64 games in English — and in native 4K. (The 4K feed will also be available on special 4K channels on participating pay TV providers. See this article for details including what defines native 4K.)

So will Telemundo do the games in 4K, too?

I asked a Telemundo spokesperson today and her response was…

…No.

Sorry, Raef, you’re going to have to be content with the high-def feed for the Spanish-language broadcasts. (Telemundo says advertisers seem content; ad slots are nearly sold out.)

You can learn more about Peacock’s plans for its Spanish-language stream here.

