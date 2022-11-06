DIRECTV is offering $300 in Visa Reward cards to Dish subscribers who drop their TV provider and sign up for the rival satellite TV service.

The satcaster has offered incentives to Dish customers to switch in the past, and vice versa. But the offer may seem unusual now with Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen just last week publicly hinting a merger between the companies could happen sometime after this week’s mid-term Congressional elections.

DIRECTV notes at its web site that all new customers get a $150 Visa Reward card when they sign up for a DIRECTV two-year programming package. However, Dish customers now get an additional $150 Visa Reward card if they leave Dish and sign up for DIRECTV.

The Dish switch offer, which ends on January 15, 2023, does not include a switch to DIRECTV Stream, and it requires the Dish customer to sign a two-year agreement for a DIRECTV package that’s priced at a minimum of $79.99 a month for the first 12 months. (Prices rise anywhere from $35 a month to $75 a month in year two, depending upon the plan.)

That would include DIRECTV’s basic Entertainment plan, which starts at $79.99 a month for a lineup of 165 channels. (DIRECTV is now taking $10 off all plans for the first 12 months of service as part of a separate promotion.)

Some Dish subscribers who are enrolled in two-year agreements with the satellite service may be reluctant to drop their service because the satcaster charges an early termination penalty of $20 a month for every month left in the contract. However, DIRECTV’s $300 in Visa cards could encourage some of those customers to reconsider whether to switch service.

To redeem the Visa cards, the Dish subscriber must submit a Dish bill dated within the past six months that includes his or her name and/or address. The customer will be sent an e-mail or regular mail with redemption instructions for the Visa cards within six weeks from the time he or she activates the qualifying package. The card itself will be delivered within three to four weeks after redemption to customers who maintain and pay for qualifying service from activation date and through reward fulfillment.

You can learn more about DIRECTV’s Dish switch offer here.

This story was first reported by CutYourTVBill.com.

