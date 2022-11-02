Fox this Saturday (November 5) will stream the Major League Soccer Cup Final between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game can be watched on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the MLS Cup Final on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox and Univision will simulcast the game, which will be played at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, in high-def on network affiliates.

This is the first time that Fox will broadcast the MLS Cup Final in 4K. The network later this month will offer wall-to-wall 4K coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament from Dubai.

Fox is also doing two more college football games in 4K HDR this Saturday.

Note: Fox's 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. Native 4K is when the game is produced on site in 4K as well as transmitted to the home in the format. ESPN, which does a 4K college football game on some weeks during the season, broadcasts a native 4K production. The sports network this week will show the Florida-Texas A&M game in 4K at noon ET.

