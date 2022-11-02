TV Answer Man, I’m interested in checking out the NBA League Pass but I don’t want to spend money to do it! Do you know if it has a free preview on cable or the streaming plan? — Henry, Newark.

Henry, the streaming plan and the cable/satellite edition of the NBA League Pass, which includes up to 40 regular season games each week, is now available for $99 for the entire 2022-23 season. You can also purchase the package online by the month for as little as $14.99.

The $99 entry point is a sharp reduction from last year when the basic plan was as high as $230 for the entire season. Sportico.com reported that the league was dropping the price to better compete with streaming services such as ESPN+ which charge less than $100 for a year’s subscription.

But while $99 is a better deal, it’s still a lot to pay to see if you want to subscribe, particularly when the NBA’s new app has been having issues this season.

So, does the NBA League Pass have a free trial?

The answer is yes and no. The streaming version of the NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial which can be used at any time during the season. But the cable and satellite edition of the League Pass does not have a free trial so be sure you want before ordering. (The cable and satellite operators held a free seven-day preview at the start of the season, but that is no longer available with the first week of the season over.)

By the way, local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Also, the NBA TV channel comes with the NBA League Pass subscription.

