TV Answer Man, I haven’t seen any articles on your site about Fox having 4K games this week. Will they have two games in 4K this week or is that over for the season? — Bennie, Tulsa.

Bennie, Fox this Saturday (November 5) will stream another doubleheader of college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The games can be watched on the app in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The Fox Sports and Fox Now apps on Saturday will show the Texas Tech vs TCU (7th ranked in the nation) game in 4K HDR at noon ET and the Texas vs. Kansas State (13th ranked) contest in 4K HDR at 7 p.m. ET. The noon game will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates while the 7 p.m. game will be available in HD on FS1.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox's 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. ESPN, which does a 4K college football game on some weeks during the season, broadcasts a native 4K production. The sports network this week will show the Florida-Texas A&M game in 4K at noon ET.

