YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, is now offering a subscription price of $24.99 for the first month of service if you type in the promo code, SPOOKY, at checkout. The deal, which is good for new customers only, is $40 off the regular base price of $64.99 a month. (You could use half of the savings to purchase the streamer’s $20 a month 4K add-on plan and watch tonight’s game three of the World Series in 4K.)

YTTV says the SPOOKY discount is time-limited but doesn’t say what that time limit is. However, Halloween is tonight so you might want to get spooky sooner than later. (Dressing up in an Halloween costume while ordering is not required.)

The discount price reverts to the regular $64.99 a month base unless you cancel prior to the end of the promotional term. The deal is also only available to people who are not current or previous YouTube TV subscribers or have ever participated in a YouTube TV free trial.

But you can still get a five-day free trial with the first month discount, which means you can get almost five weeks of service for just $24.99.

For those not familiar with YouTube TV, it’s a live streaming service that offers roughly 85 channels for $64.99 a month. (You can get more channels in add-on plans.) You watch YouTube TV via the Internet using a computer or connected device that includes the YouTube TV app, such as Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

Unlike many cable and satellite operators, YouTube TV does not require signing any contracts.

YouTube carries the local networks (including Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC) in most markets. The NFL RedZone Channel is available in the streamer’s sports ad-on package which costs an extra $10.99 a month and also includes beIn Sports, Billard TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GolTV, MavTV, Outdoor Channel, Players TV, Stadium, VSN, TVG/TVG2, PokerGo+, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling and SportsGrid.

