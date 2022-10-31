TV Answer Man, will the Notre Dame game against Clemson this Saturday night be broadcast in 4K? I’m a big Notre Dame fan despite the record this season. — Jose, Madison, Wisconsin.

Jose, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (5-3) this Saturday (November 5) will host the 5th ranked Tigers of Clemson (8-0) from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, can be seen in high-def on NBC, and Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service. ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor says Clemson has a 64.8 percent chance of winning although Notre Dame is on a two-game winning streak.

But will the game be available in 4K?

Click Amazon: See Today’s Best-Selling 4K TVs!

Yes, if you have DIRECTV and YouTube TV. The two pay TV services will provide the 4K feed to their subscribers. No, if you have any other pay TV service, or Peacock, which likely won’t do live sports in 4K until 2023.

Unlike Fox, NBC now does not provide a 4K feed of live sporting events on any streaming app, including the NBC app, so there is no other way to watch the Notre Dame games in 4K besides watching them on DIRECTV or YouTube TV. (The TV Answer Man will update this story if we learn that any other pay TV providers add the Notre Dame 4K feed.)

Comcast offered Notre Dame football in 4K in 2020 but stopped during the 2021 season. The cable operator did not offer a reason when asked why by The TV Answer Man.

Jose, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

