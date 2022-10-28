DIRECTV and Verizon subscribers in 13 markets are likely to miss tonight’s game one of the 2022 World Series due to separate carriage disputes with local Fox affiliates. And if agreements are not reached soon, they could lose the entire Series.

Verizon subscribers have been without 13 Nexstar-owned stations since October 15 when the two sides could not reach a new carriage agreement. The stations include the Fox affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia. (Fox is broadcasting the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, starting tonight. The local Fox affiliate will show the games.)

DIRECTV subscribers have been without 26 Mission Broadcasting-owned stations since October 21 due to a carriage row between the companies. (Mission stations are managed by Nexstar.) The stations include the Fox affiliates in 12 markets including Providence, Rhode Island, Little Rock, Arkansas, Albany, New York, Shreveport, Louisiana, Davenport, Iowa, Amarillo, Texas, Odessa/Midland, Texas, Monroe, Louisiana, Wichita Falls, Texas, Erie, Pennsylvania, Billings, Montana, and Grand Junction, Colorado.

As of this morning, there’s no indication that a settlement is imminent in either fee fight. The stations continue to post alerts at their web sites that say their viewers are missing programming due to carriage disputes. DIRECTV this week suggested that Mission return the stations so viewers could watch local election coverage while negotiations continued, but that offer has been ignored, at least in public. Verizon is encouraging its subscribers to either get an antenna or sample a live streaming service that carries Fox, such as YouTube TV or Hulu Live.

The two blackouts have triggered angry comments on social media sites from viewers who have already missed a weekend (or two) of NFL and college football games. But the loss of the World Series will likely rachet up the frustration.

The TV Answer Man will monitor these disputes and report back here if anything significant changes.

