Netflix next month (November 2022) plans to add 115 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the return of some of the streamer’s most popular series.
The new titles will include season five of The Crown, the Netflix original series about the British monarchy with this installment focusing on the troubled marriage between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki replacing Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles, played by Dominic West; season three of Dead to Me, the Netflix original comedy/drama starring Christina Applegate who befriends a quirky woman (Linda Cardellini) while trying to solve her husband’s mysterious death; Wednesday, a Netflix original series based on the Addams Family characters with Jenna Ortega in the title role, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Portlandia’s Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.
Also notable: The fourth season of Manifest, a now Netflix original dramatic series about the passengers on an airliner presumed to be lost for years. Netflix picked up the series after NBC cancelled it after three seasons.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2022 to Netflix:
Nov. 1
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Gabby’s Dollhouse season 6
Key & Peele season 1
Key & Peele season 2
Key & Peele season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
The Takeover — Netflix film
Think Like a Man
Top Gear season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Nov. 2
The Final Score — Netflix series
Killer Sally — Netflix documentary
Young Royals season 2 — Netflix Series
Nov. 3
Blockbuster — Netflix series
The Dragon Prince season 4 — Netflix Family
Panayotis Pascot: Almost — Netflix Comedy
Nov. 4
Buying Beverly Hills — Netflix series
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman — Netflix film
Enola Holmes 2 — Netflix film
The Fabulous — Netflix series
Lookism — Netflix Anime
Manifest season 4 part 1 — Netflix series
Nov. 5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 6
Captain Phillips
Nov. 7
Deepa & Anoop season 2 — Netflix Family
Nov. 8
Behind Every Star — Netflix series
The Claus Family 2 — Netflix film
Minions & more volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks — Netflix Comedy
Triviaverse — Netflix special
Nov. 9
Angels & Demons
The Crown season 5 — Netflix series
FIFA Uncovered — Netflix Documentary
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie — Netflix film
Nov. 10
Falling for Christmas — Netflix film
Lost Bullet 2 — Netflix film
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — Netflix series
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — Netflix Documentary
Warrior Nun season 2 — Netflix series
Nov. 11
Ancient Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary
Capturing the Killer Nurse — Netflix Documentary
Don’t Leave — Netflix film
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under — Netflix series
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? — Netflix Documentary
Laguna Beach seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling — Netflix film
My Father’s Dragon — Netflix film
Nov. 14
Stutz — Netflix Documentary
Teletubbies — Netflix family
Nov. 15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — Netflix Comedy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — Netflix Comedy
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — Netflix Family
Run for the Money — Netflix series
Nov. 16
In Her Hands — Netflix Documentary
The Lost Lotteries — Netflix film
Mind Your Manners — Netflix series
Off Track — Netflix film
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo — Netflix Documentary
The Wonder — Netflix film
Nov. 17
1899 — Netflix series
Bantú Mama
Christmas With You — Netflix film
Dead to Me season 3 — Netflix series
I Am Vanessa Guillen — Netflix Documentary
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Elite season 6 — Netflix series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 — Netflix series
Inside Job part 2 — Netflix series
Reign Supreme — Netflix series
Slumberland — Netflix film
Somebody — Netflix series
The Violence Action — Netflix film
Nov. 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — Netflix Family
StoryBots: Answer Time — Netflix Family
Nov. 22
LEGO: City Adventures season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — Netflix Comedy
Nov. 23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty — Netflix Documentary
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — Netflix film
Lesson Plan — Netflix film
The Swimmers — Netflix film
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — Netflix Documentary
The Unbroken Voice — Netflix series
Wednesday — Netflix series
Who’s a Good Boy? — Netflix film
Nov. 24
First Love — Netflix series
The Noel Diary — Netflix film
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Nov. 25
Blood & Water season 3 — Netflix series
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas — Netflix Family
Nov. 29
The Creature Cases season 2 — Netflix Family
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — Netflix Documentary
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — Netflix Comedy
