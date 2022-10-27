Netflix next month (November 2022) plans to add 115 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the return of some of the streamer’s most popular series.

The new titles will include season five of The Crown, the Netflix original series about the British monarchy with this installment focusing on the troubled marriage between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki replacing Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles, played by Dominic West; season three of Dead to Me, the Netflix original comedy/drama starring Christina Applegate who befriends a quirky woman (Linda Cardellini) while trying to solve her husband’s mysterious death; Wednesday, a Netflix original series based on the Addams Family characters with Jenna Ortega in the title role, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Portlandia’s Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

Also notable: The fourth season of Manifest, a now Netflix original dramatic series about the passengers on an airliner presumed to be lost for years. Netflix picked up the series after NBC cancelled it after three seasons.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in November 2022 to Netflix:

Nov. 1

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Gabby’s Dollhouse season 6

Key & Peele season 1

Key & Peele season 2

Key & Peele season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

The Takeover — Netflix film

Think Like a Man

Top Gear season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Nov. 2

The Final Score — Netflix series

Killer Sally — Netflix documentary

Young Royals season 2 — Netflix Series

Nov. 3

Blockbuster — Netflix series

The Dragon Prince season 4 — Netflix Family

Panayotis Pascot: Almost — Netflix Comedy

Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills — Netflix series

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman — Netflix film

Enola Holmes 2 — Netflix film

The Fabulous — Netflix series

Lookism — Netflix Anime

Manifest season 4 part 1 — Netflix series

Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 6

Captain Phillips

Nov. 7

Deepa & Anoop season 2 — Netflix Family

Nov. 8

Behind Every Star — Netflix series

The Claus Family 2 — Netflix film

Minions & more volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks — Netflix Comedy

Triviaverse — Netflix special

Nov. 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown season 5 — Netflix series

FIFA Uncovered — Netflix Documentary

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie — Netflix film

Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas — Netflix film

Lost Bullet 2 — Netflix film

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — Netflix series

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — Netflix Documentary

Warrior Nun season 2 — Netflix series

Nov. 11

Ancient Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary

Capturing the Killer Nurse — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Leave — Netflix film

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under — Netflix series

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? — Netflix Documentary

Laguna Beach seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling — Netflix film

My Father’s Dragon — Netflix film

Nov. 14

Stutz — Netflix Documentary

Teletubbies — Netflix family

Nov. 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — Netflix Comedy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — Netflix Comedy

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — Netflix Family

Run for the Money — Netflix series

Nov. 16

In Her Hands — Netflix Documentary

The Lost Lotteries — Netflix film

Mind Your Manners — Netflix series

Off Track — Netflix film

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo — Netflix Documentary

The Wonder — Netflix film

Nov. 17

1899 — Netflix series

Bantú Mama

Christmas With You — Netflix film

Dead to Me season 3 — Netflix series

I Am Vanessa Guillen — Netflix Documentary

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Elite season 6 — Netflix series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 — Netflix series

Inside Job part 2 — Netflix series

Reign Supreme — Netflix series

Slumberland — Netflix film

Somebody — Netflix series

The Violence Action — Netflix film

Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Answer Time — Netflix Family

Nov. 22

LEGO: City Adventures season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — Netflix Comedy

Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty — Netflix Documentary

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — Netflix film

Lesson Plan — Netflix film

The Swimmers — Netflix film

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — Netflix Documentary

The Unbroken Voice — Netflix series

Wednesday — Netflix series

Who’s a Good Boy? — Netflix film

Nov. 24

First Love — Netflix series

The Noel Diary — Netflix film

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Nov. 25

Blood & Water season 3 — Netflix series

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — Netflix Family

Nov. 29

The Creature Cases season 2 — Netflix Family

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — Netflix Documentary

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — Netflix Comedy

