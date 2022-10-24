TV Answer Man, I am a big Phillies fan. Do you know if the World Series will be in 4K HDR on Fox? — Jeremy, Philadelphia.

Jeremy, your Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Houston Astros this Friday in game one of the 2022 World Series. The first game, which will be played at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, will likely start at 8 p.m. ET although Major League Baseball has yet to make that official as of this morning. (Update: It’s official. 8:03 p.m. ET start times.) Regardless of the start times, however, Fox will broadcast the entire series in high-def on Fox network affiliates.

But will Fox also offer the games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), you ask?

Answer: Yes!

The 4K feeds will be streamed on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. You can watch them in 4K on the app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Here is the complete schedule of the 2022 World Series with times to be announced:

Game One

Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOX

Game Two

Saturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOX

Game Three

Monday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX

Game Four

Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX

Game Five (if necessary)

Wednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX

Game Six (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, Minute Maid Park, FOX

Game Seven (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, Minute Maid Park, FOX

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

