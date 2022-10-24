Amazon next month (November 2022) plans to add 90 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including 11 Amazon originals and more Thursday Night Football.

The new titles will include The English, an Amazon original series starring Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Sicario) as an English woman who gets entangled in a murder investigation while tracking across the violent 1890s American wilderness; The People We Hate at the Wedding, an Amazon original comedy film starring Kristen Bell and Ben Platt as warring siblings who agree to attend the wedding of an estranged half-sister; My Policeman, an Amazon original movie starring Harry Styles as a 1950s English police officer who keeps his homosexuality secret from everyone, including his wife (Emma Corrin); and Mammals, an Amazon original comedy film starring James Corden as a celebrity chef who discovers his pregnant wife has been cooking up some secrets.

Amazon Prime will also host three more exclusive Thursday Night Football games in November as well as premiere such classic movies as American Gigolo, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Once Upon a Time in the West and The Doors.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon Prime in November 2022:

Nov. 1

Los simuladores (2002)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men at Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mousehunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Nov. 2

Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

Nov. 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Texas

Nov. 4

El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022), Amazon Original Series

My Policeman (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Nov. 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022), Amazon Original Series

Nov. 10

Autumn Beat (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Warm Bodies (2013)

Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Panthers

Nov. 11

The English (2022), Amazon Original Series

From the Top of My Lungs (2022), Amazon Original Series

Mammals (2022), Amazon Original Series

La Caida / Dive (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Nov. 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

Nov. 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

Nov. 17:

Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Packers

Nov. 18

The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Busco Novia (2021)

Nov. 22

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

Nov. 23

Good Night Oppy (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Cyrano (2022)

Nov. 27

Angry Angel (2017)

Nov. 29

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

Date To Be Announced

Good Rivals (2022), Amazon Original Series

