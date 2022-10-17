TV Answer Man, a friend told me that Notre Dame’s home game this week against UNLV will not be in 4K. I told him that it would be because all Notre Dame home games are in 4K, right? What’s the answer here, TV Answer Man? — Elliott, Pittsburgh.

Elliott, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (3-3) this Saturday (October 22) will host the Rebels of UNLV (4-3) from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor’says Notre Dame has a 95.3 percent chance of winning.

The game, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, can be seen exclusively in high-def on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service. That’s right. NBC will not air the game on Saturday.

But will the game be in 4K?

Sorry, Elliott, the answer is no. While NBC normally does all Notre Dame home games in 4K, Peacock has not done a single live or scripted program in the format since its launch in 2020. And it’s not changing that this Saturday. A Peacock source tells me that live 4K sports is not in the cards until 2023 at the earliest.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Best-Selling 4K TVs!

The next Notre Dame game in 4K will be November 5 when the Fighting Irish meets Clemson at 7 p.m. ET. DIRECTV and YouTube TV will provide the 4K feed to their subscribers. Unlike Fox, NBC does not provide a 4K feed of live sporting events on any streaming app, including the NBC app, so there is no other way to watch the Notre Dame games in 4K besides watching them on DIRECTV or YouTube TV. (The TV Answer Man will update this story if we learn that any other pay TV providers add the Notre Dame 4K feed.)

Elliott, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

