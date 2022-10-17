Verizon vs. Nexstar: How Long Will the Blackout Last?

TV Answer Man, you’ve been writing about the programming fights on TV for a long time. What is your best guess for when the Verizon and Nexstar fight will end? If you think it will last a long time, I have to consider another TV service!! — Pete, Providence, Rhode Island.

Pete, Verizon FiOS on Saturday morning (October 15) lost 13 local Nexstar-owned TV stations in a carriage dispute between the companies.

Nexstar says the blackout affects nearly three million Verizon customers in 11 markets, including New York City, Philadelphia, Providence, and Buffalo. In addition to the local stations, Verizon has lost the Nexstar-owned News Nation channel. (You can see a list of the affected stations and markets here.)

The two companies are arguing over how much Verizon should pay to carry the Nexstar stations. Both sides have issued statements blaming the other for the impasse, but many Verizon customers, particularly those who missed college football and NFL games over the weekend, are blaming everyone.

Nah, neither of them cares about the customer at all. All about the profit margins, Verizon needs to protect their 150B in profits from last year. But sure, they’re going to the mat to prevent nexstar from raising our rates 5 cents 😂 — Jeff Fortin (@JScout33) October 17, 2022 Since carriage negotiations, and offer terms, are not made public, we can’t really evaluate whether one company is more to blame than another. So the big question now is how long will this dispute last? My educated guess is that it will be over by week’s end. Both sides have strong motivations to end this sooner than later. Verizon needs the local channels — and particularly, their live sports coverage — while Nexstar needs those three million viewers — particularly in large markets where the company (and its local stations) depend heavily on local advertising revenue. I may be wrong, but I don’t see this lasting even a few weeks. The TV Answer Man will update this article if anything changes in the dispute. By the way, the Verizon markets affected by the blackout include: Norfolk, Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Richmond

Philadelphia

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Buffalo

Queens, New York

Albany

Greenwich, Connecticut

@tvanswerman

