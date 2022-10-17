Fox this Saturday (October 22) will stream the Iowa-Ohio State college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app. The game, which starts at noon ET, can be watched on the app in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Iowa-Ohio State contest on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox network affiliates will simulcast the game in high-def. Ohio State, which is 6-0 and ranked second in the nation, is a 95.5 percent favorite to beat Iowa (3-3), according to ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor.’

Note: Fox's 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. ESPN, which does a 4K college football game on some weeks during the season, broadcasts a native 4K production. The sports network has yet to announce a 4K game for this week.

