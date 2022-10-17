TV Answer Man, I have seen a few live games in Dominican League winter Baseball, and I was wondering if there’s a way to watch the games on TV back in the states? — James, El Paso, Texas.

James, the Dominican Winter League, also known as LIDOM, started its 2022 50-game season on Saturday. Six teams representing cities such as Santo Domingo, Santiago and La Romana will compete to play in a best-of-seven championship series in January. The winner of that series will represent the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series in Venezuela against the champions of the Venezuelan, Mexican Pacific, Puerto Rican, Panamanian, Cuban and Curaçaoan leagues.

The Dominican Winter League, which consists of minor league prospects, and some MLB veterans, can be a fun diversion for fans starved for baseball during the winter. This season’s rosters include such well-known players as Yoenis Céspedes, Melky Cabrera, Danny Santana, Julio Teherán and Mike Fiers. Top prospects include Boston first baseman Triston Casas, Cincinnati shortstop Elly De la Cruz and Toronto pitcher Nate Pearson

But how can you watch the games?

MLB.TV is now offering the Dominican League games in its $24.99 post-season package, which also includes 2023 spring training games and audio of every 2022 MLB post-season game. (Video of every 2022 MLB playoff game is available if you have a user name and password from a participating pay TV provider.)

Here is MLB.TV’s upcoming schedule for the Dominican League games. There are three night games tonight.

Note that the Dominican League games will be broadcast in Spanish and will only be live-streamed and not available on demand after the game is over. You can watch the games on the MLB app or online at MLB.com.

James, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

