TV Answer Man, do you know if there’s a listing of 4K events every day? — Neal, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Neal, the TV Answer Man is your source for all things 4K and today is your day. There will be four college football games in 4K as well as two National League baseball playoff games.

The 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) action starts at noon ET when the Fox Sports app will stream the Penn State (10th ranked in the nation) vs. Michigan (4th ranked in the nation) game in the format. And at 8 p.m. ET, the Fox Sports app will stream the USC (6th ranked in the nation) vs. Utah (11th ranked) contest in 4K HDR. Both games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the two Fox games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

Also at noon, ESPN will broadcast the Iowa State-Texas (22nd ranked) game from Texas Memorial Stadium in beautiful ‘native 4K.’ The ESPN 4K broadcast will be available on special 4K channels from select pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Verizon, Comcast and YouTube TV. (Unlike Fox, ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its app, ESPN+.)

Shortly before Fox’s Utah-USC game at 8 p.m. ET, NBC will offer a 4K broadcast of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (3-2) hosting the Cardinal of Stanford (1-4) from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, can be seen in high-def on NBC, and Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.

DIRECTV and YouTube TV will provide the 4K Notre Dame-Stanford feed to their subscribers. Unlike Fox, NBC now does not provide a 4K feed of live sporting events on any streaming app, including the NBC app, so there is no other way to watch the Notre Dame games in 4K besides watching them on DIRECTV or YouTube TV.

At 2 p.m. ET today, the Fox Sports app will also stream game four of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves National League Division Series playoff game in 4K HDR. And at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Fox app will offer game four of the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS contest in 4K HDR.

(The same pay TV providers that carry the college football games will have the baseball games in 4K.

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

