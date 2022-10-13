NESN will provide native 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) coverage of Boston Bruins home games this season on the NESN 360 app, starting this Saturday with the team’s 2022-23 home opener against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. ET.

The regional sports channel, which made the announcement today, will also show home Boston Red Sox games in native 4K HDR on the NESN 360 app in the 2023 season. (NESN provided 4K broadcasts of home Red Sox games to pay TV providers during the 2022 season.)

NESN 360 users can watch home games in 4K HDR via direct subscription ($29.99 a month) or by authenticating with their TV provider on an iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Google TV.

“We are so excited to bring 4K/HDR into New England homes on NESN 360. This technology provides a rich, immersive experience for NESN 360 subscribers and those with access through their TV provider,” said Ahmed Darwish, NESN’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Fan reaction when we piloted 4K/HDR during the Red Sox season was spectacular, and we look forward to wowing Boston sports fans this Bruins season.”

Bruins home games on NESN will also be broadcast in 4K HDR on special 4K channels on DIRECTV, Verizon Fios, and FuboTV.

Native 4K means that the broadcast is produced on site in 4K and transmitted to the home in the format as well. This is opposed to upscaled 4K which means that the event is produced on site in 1080p HD and upscaled to 4K for home transmission. Most 4K enthusiasts say native 4K offers a more realistic and detailed picture than upscaled 4K, particularly when it includes HDR.

You can learn more about how to get NESN’s games in 4K here.

NESN’s Bruins and Red Sox games are only available in the Boston market.

