DIRECTV is now offering the streaming edition of the NFL Sunday Ticket for 10 percent off. That is, if you know the secret trick. Read below for how to get the discount.

The Ticket’s streaming package, which is available to university students, people who can’t get DIRECTV at their residence, and some who live in select zip codes, started the 2022 season’s week one (September 11) at $293 for the basic ‘To Go’ plan and $395 for the Max plan. However, DIRECTV dropped the ‘To Go’ plan to $277 and the Max plan to $373 after week one.

But you can now get either the To Go or Max plan for an additional 10 percent off, which would bring To Go to $250 and Max to $336. After inputting your address, and being deemed eligible, you will see a screen with each plan and its benefits. Click on the ‘Select To Go’ or ‘Select Max’ button and a pop-up display will appear that says, “Congratulations! You’re eligible for 10% off this order.” Then, click the Accept button and fill out the ordering form.

The streaming version includes all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, a GameMix channel (in the Max plan) where you can watch four games on one screen, the RedZone Channel (in the Max plan), real-time stats and other benefits.

If you’re interested in subscribing to the streaming NFL Sunday Ticket, the eligibility requirements state:

“NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV service is only available to non-DIRECTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc.), nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DIRECTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, actively or previously enrolled college students. NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U only available to students actively enrolled or previously enrolled within the last 18 months in post-secondary educational institutions from the date of purchase.”

Despite the long-held perception that only people who couldn’t get DIRECTV at their residences were eligible for the streaming edition, the TV Answer Man learned two years ago that more people who live near certain urban centers are eligible than previously thought. You can check here to determine if you are eligible to subscribe to the streaming version of the 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket.

