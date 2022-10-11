Amazon’s two-day sales extravaganza, called Prime Day, began this morning (October 11) and will run through tomorrow, October 12, with significant discounts on thousands of products. (Note: You need a Prime membership to get the reduced prices).

Most web sites will offer affiliate links to Amazon during the sale and this one is no exception. We receive a small percentage of sales from Amazon affiliate links found here, including the one in the first paragraph and the one below:

Support the TV Answer Man site! Click here to shop for Amazon’s Prime Day Sales!

That’s why I’m asking if you plan to purchase anything during the Prime Day sale, please do it through one of the Amazon links here. It will help us continue providing our articles on TV technology problems, and related issues.

The sale will include many deals on TV-related products so it’s definitely worth checking out.

Thanks in advance for your support of the TV Answer Man site. And now, if you’re looking to buy anything during the sale, please do it through this link below, or one of the ones above.

Support the TV Answer Man site! Click here to shop for Amazon’s Prime Day Sales!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

