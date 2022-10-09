TV Answer Man, I want to watch the Giants and Packers game from London on Sunday morning. I know it’s on the NFL Network, but we got rid of cable a few weeks ago. Do you know how we can watch the game without cable or a satellite dish? — Neal, Statesville, North Carolina.

Neal, the New York Giants will play the Green Bay Packers today at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in merry old London. The game will be broadcast by the NFL Network and will not be available on Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC/ESPN or even the NFL Sunday Ticket.

How can a cable/satellite cord-cutter watch the game? Three ways:

1. The Giants-Packers contest will be simulcast on WTMJ-TV in the Green Bay area and WLUK-TV in the Milwaukee area. If you live in the New York market, it will be available on WABC-TV. You could pick up the local channel signal with an antenna. But antennas can be tricky. See our article for more.

2. NFL Plus, the league’s mobile streaming service, will also carry the broadcast. The service starts at $4.99 a month but its regular season games are only available on phones and tablets. However, NFL Plus has a seven-day free trial so it might be worth checking out today.

3. Four major live streaming services carry the NFL Network in their basic plans: Sling TV, Hulu Live, FuboTV and YouTube TV. DIRECTV Stream is the only major live streamer that doesn’t carry the NFL Network, which is a story all by itself.

What is your cheapest option to watch the NFL Network when picking a streaming service?

Sling TV’s Blue plan is your answer. The Blue basic package, which costs $35 a month (first month is now half price), provides more than 40 channels including the NFL Network, the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

However, YouTube TV is now offering a two-week free trial. If you’re only interested in the Giants-Packers game today, this might be your best choice.

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

