TV Answer Man, I read your story on Fox doing baseball playoff games in 4K. Do you know if the wild card games will be in 4K? — Todd, Daytona, Florida.

Todd, you’re right. Fox will stream the National League Division and Championship series games in 4K HDR as well as this year’s World Series. The games will be available in the format on the Fox Sports app and on special 4K channels provided by pay TV services such as DIRECTV, Comcast, Dish, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Now let’s look at the best-of-3 MLB Wild Card games, staring with your second question first. Which channels will carry the games? Here’s the schedule, which begins today:

Friday, October 7 (Game One)

Rays at Guardians, 12:07 p.m. ET. (ESPN)

Phillies at Cardinals, 2:07 p.m. ET (ABC)

Mariners at Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Padres at Mets, 8:07 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, October 8 (Game Two)

Rays at Guardians, 12:07 p.m. ET. (ESPN 2)

Mariners at Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Padres at Mets, 7:37 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Phillies at Cardinals, 8:37 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Sunday, October 9 (Game Three, if necessary)

Mariners at Blue Jays, 2:07 p.m. ET (ABC)

Rays at Guardians 4:07 p.m. ET. (ESPN)

Padres at Mets, 7:37 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Phillies at Cardinals, 8:37 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Note: All three Wild Card games will be played at the home field of the highest seed in the playoffs.

The times and channels of Sunday’s games could change depending upon the outcome of each series. See MLB’s web site for more details.

Now, will the games be available in 4K?

Answer: No. ESPN has yet to do an MLB game in 4K (regular season or playoffs) and that dubious streak will continue this year.

Todd, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

