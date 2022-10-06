FuboTV, the live streaming service, has signed a multi-year deal with Altitude Sports to carry the regional sports network before the NHL and NBA begin their 2022-23 seasons this month. Altitude has the regional TV rights to the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche.

The streamer said Altitude will be available in 10 Rocky Mountain states. (You can learn more about the coverage area here.) This is good news for fans in that market since Comcast, the area’s largest cable operator, still doesn’t carry Altitude.

“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president of content strategy and acquisition for FuboTV. “FuboTV is a leading choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” said Matt Hutchings, president & CEO of KSE Media Ventures, which owns Altitude. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.”

While FuboTV doesn’t carry as many regional sports networks as DIRECTV Stream, the service does carry more than some of its other live streaming rivals. The list of FuboTV RSNs now includes:

Altitude Sports

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Marquee Sports Network

MSG and MSG+

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

NESN

Root Sports Northwest

SNY — SportsNet New York

The streamer also carries ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, the NFL Network, beIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, the Golf Channel, FS2, the Olympic Channel, the Sportsman Channel and TVG. In add-on packages, which start at $7.99 a month, it also includes NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Stadium, the Tennis Channel, ACC Network, Pac 12 Network, ESPNU, ESPNews and the SEC Network.

Fubo does not carry the Bally Sports regional sports nets or the Yes Network, the Longhorn Network, Altitude, MASN or SportsNet LA. It also doesn’t have the Turner-owned TNT and TBS which broadcasts MLB, NHL and NBA games.

