TV Answer Man, I haven’t seen anything on your blog about Fox doing the World Series in 4K. Will it have the World Series and playoffs again this year in 4K HDR? — Ken, Pasadena, California.

Ken, Fox has broadcast MLB playoff games and the World Series in 4K for several years in a row now, and 2022 will not snap the streak!

Starting October 11, Fox will begin 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) coverage of both National League Division Series (teams to be announced) with every game of each available in the format. Then, on October 18, the network will show every game in the National League Championship Series in 4K HDR as well as the 2022 World Series, which starts on October 28.

Fox will simulcast the NL playoff games and World Series in high-def on Fox network affiliates or FS1. (See your on-screen guide for details.)

The 4K broadcasts will be streamed on the Fox Sports app. You can watch them in 4K on the app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Ken, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

