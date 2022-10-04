The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that this season it will include a free Bally Sports Plus subscription with full and half-season ticket plans. The streaming service, which allows fans to watch their in-market team without a cable or satellite sub, costs $19.99 a month or $189.99 for a year.

The NBA team’s move is in response to the carriage disputes between Bally Sports and several pay TV providers including Dish, FuboTV, Hulu Live, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Fans have faced increasing difficulty finding Bally Sports, which airs Cavs games on Bally Sports Ohio, in their pay TV lineups. DIRECTV Stream is the only live streaming service that carries Bally Sports.

“Under the leadership and principles of our Chairman Dan Gilbert, we always strive to ‘do the right thing’ and this is absolutely the right thing to do,” Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Nic Barlage said in a press release. “While we know nothing matches attending a game in person at the FieldHouse, it is extremely important to us that our most vested fans have an all-encompassing membership platform that provides exclusive access and engagement at every turn. We know how frustrating it has been to not have a convenient way to watch Cavs games on TV over the last few seasons, but we think the Bally Sports+ app is a great solution.”

Bally Sports Ohio also has the regional TV rights to the NHL’s Cleveland Blue Jackets and MLS’ Columbus Crew.

The Cavaliers’ decision is similar to what the Dallas Mavericks did last year for its fans. Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavs, offered a $50 subsidy to Dallas area fans so they could subscribe to DIRECTV Stream which carries Bally Sports Southwest, his team’s TV home.

DIRECTV Stream, the live streaming service owned by DIRECTV, carries Bally Sports in select plans, starting with its $89.99 a month Choice plan. Cuban’s $50 subsidy brought the price of the Choice plan to $35 a month. (The Choice plan was $84.99 a month last year.)

Bally Sports Plus, which started in five test markets in June, is now available in all Bally Sports markets. The service includes the in-market games of 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams, but only five MLB teams.

