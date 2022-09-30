TV Answer Man, I want to watch Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run on Friday night. Do you know how we can watch it? — Duante, Abilene, Texas.

Duante, the New York Yankees, led by slugger Aaron Judge, host the Baltimore Orioles tonight at 7 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Judge, who tied Roger Maris’ home run record on Wednesday with his 61st round tripper, could pass the former Yankee star tonight with his 62nd HR.

How can you watch the game tonight? There are six ways:

1. Amazon Prime Video in the New York Yankees market.

Amazon, which has a 15 percent stake in the Yes Network, the Yankees regional sports channel, will stream the Orioles-Yankees game in-market. This means fans in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and parts of Pennsylvania can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Yes Network in the New York Yankees market.

Thanks to the Amazon/Yes partnership, the Yes Network will be able to show the game tonight as well. Amazon actually had the exclusive rights to tonight’s contest in the New York market, but decided to share them with Yes, unlike Apple TV which kept its exclusive over the Yankees-Red Sox game last Friday night. (Apple does not have an ownership stake in Yes.)

3. MASN in the Baltimore Orioles market.

MASN, the regional TV home of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, will show the game to their fans as part of its regular Orioles broadcast lineup. The MASN market includes Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Note that DIRECTV Stream is the only live streaming service that carries both the Yes Network and MASN.

4. MLB Network in markets not covered by MASN and Yes.

MLB Network, the league’s official channel, will provide the game to fans outside the Orioles-Yankees markets. If you have a cable or satellite service (or live streaming service) that carries the MLB Network, this is your best way to watch the game if you don’t live in the Orioles or Yankees markets.

The channel will also show the Orioles-Yankees games on Saturday and Sunday so you can follow Judge the entire weekend.

5. ESPN+ in markets not covered by MASN and Yes.

The live streaming service, which costs $9.99 a month, will provide tonight’s Orioles-Yankees game as its ‘MLB Game of the Day.’ However, local blackout restrictions apply, meaning you will not be able to watch it on ESPN+ if you live in the Orioles or Yankees markets.

6. MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings

If you have either pay TV package of out-of-market games, the Orioles-Yankees game will be available in your plan. Plus, MLB TV has designed the game as its free game of the day, meaning you can watch it with an MLB TV account without a subscription.

Duante, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

