TV Answer Man, I noticed that you haven’t written a story about ESPN’s 4K game of the week for this weekend. Will there be a 4K game this week. If so, what’s the game? We love the ESPN 4K games because they are so smooth and realistic. — Jim, Mobile, Alabama.

Jim, ESPN usually does one game per week in native 4K during the college football season. If you’re not familiar with the term, native 4K means that the game is produced in 4K on site as well as transmitted to the home in 4K. (In contrast, Fox produces a live sporting event in 1080p HD on site and then upscales it to 4K HDR for the home transmission. ESPN’s 4K games do not include HDR, also known as High Dynamic Range.)

However, as of last night, ESPN had not announced which game this Saturday will be available in 4K. So I asked an ESPN spokeswoman via e-mail if there would be a 4K game this week. Her response:

“No 4K game this week!”

The spokeswoman did not offer an explanation. I followed up with another e-mail asking if the 4K game of the week will return next week. She did not respond to that communication.

Hopefully, for 4K enthusiasts, that does not mean that ESPN is done with 4K during the college football season. The sports network did abruptly end its 4K game of the week last year in the middle of the college football season before resuming it during the college basketball season. But that was done after roughly two months of the 2021 college football season and we’re only in week five of the 2022 season.

The TV Answer Man today will ask ESPN again if the 4K game of the week will return next week. If we learn anything new, we will report back here.

Note: Fox this Saturday will continue its 4K college football doubleheaders. See this article for details.

