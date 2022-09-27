Fox has announced that this Saturday (October 1) at 3:30 p.m. ET it will stream the Oklahoma State-Baylor game in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app. The game can be watched on the app in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible,

The network earlier revealed that it will offer the Michigan-Iowa game in 4K HDR at noon ET on Saturday. Fox network affiliates will simulcast both the Michigan-Iowa game and the Oklahoma State-Baylor game in high-def.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry both games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

(In other Fox 4K news, the network is expected to offer this year’s World Series and National League playoff games in the format. However, a Fox spokesman told the TV Answer Man yesterday the network will not reveal post-season broadcast details, such as whether the games will be in 4K, until closer to the event.)

ESPN, which does a 4K college football game each week during the season, does a native 4K production. The sports network has yet to announce this week’s 4K game. NBC does Notre Dame home games in 4K, but the Fighting Irish are idle this Saturday. They will return to the field on October 8 at Las Vegas against BYU in the 2022 Shamrock Series game.

