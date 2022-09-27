Amazon next month (October 2022) plans to add 132 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including a several scary shows for Halloween and a handful of Thursday Night Football games.

The new titles will include Run Sweetheart Run, an Amazon original thriller movie starring Ellen Balinska as a woman whose blind date turns out to be a well-connected psychopath who sends her screaming into the streets of Los Angeles; The Peripheral, an Amazon original sci-fi series starring Chloe Grace Moretz as a sheepish print shop worker who stumbles upon a real-life murder in a virtual reality game, sending her screaming into the future; season ten of American Horror Story, the FX horror anthology series with this installment split into two parts: one based on a real-life vampire-like murderer and the other featuring a dying alien universe; and Jennifer’s Body, the underrated black comedy starring Megan Fox as a high school satanic seductress who sucks the life out of everyone who comes close.

Happy Halloween, everyone!

Also in October: Amazon will stream four more Thursday Night Football games: Indianapolis at Denver on October 6; Washington at Chicago on October 13; New Orleans at Arizona on October 20: Baltimore at Tampa Bay on October 27.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2022 to Amazon Prime:

Released October 1

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of

Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas In Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going To Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts And Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit By Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Married (2003)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas

Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two For Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The

Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up In The Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

You’re in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Released October 6

Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

Released October 7

Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

Released October 9

Noah (2014)

Released October 11

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022)

Released October 19

May I Help You (2022)

Released October 20

Torn Hearts (2022)

American Horror Story, S10 (2021)

Released October 21

Modern Love Tokyo (2022)

The Peripheral (2022)

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Released October 22

Hush Hush (2022)

Released October 24

Blacklight (2022)

Released October 28

The Devil’s Hour (2022)

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

Released October 31

Unhuman (2022)

