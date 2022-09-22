YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Dish Network this Sunday (September 25) will also provide a free preview of the NFL RedZone Channel. Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, announced yesterday that it would offer the channel as a free preview as well.

The NFL RedZone Channel offers live look-ins at NFL Sunday afternoon games when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key moments in all the games.

Four live streaming services carry the RedZone Channel:

* FuboTV, which charges $69.99 a month for its base plan, has the RedZone Channel in its Sports Plus add-on package, which costs an extra $11 a month. (Fubo is not offering the free preview.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

* Hulu Live, which has a $69.99 a month base plan ($20 a month off for first 3 months in limited time offer), includes the RedZone Channel in its Sports add-on package for $9.99 a month extra.

* YouTube TV, which has a base rate of $64.99 a month ($10 off each month for the first three months in limited-time promo), has the RedZone Channel in its Sports Plus plan which costs an extra $10.99 a month.

Sling TV, which charges $35 a month for its base package (now half off the first month), normally includes the RedZone Channel in its $11 a month add-on package called Sports Extra.

The channel is also available on Verizon FiOS, Optimum, Dish, Spectrum TV, Comcast and Cox. DIRECTV includes the RedZone as part of its Sunday Ticket Max plan, but it’s not available as a separate purchase or part of a regular programming bundle. The satcaster’s sister service, DIRECTV Stream, does not carry RedZone.

The NFL mobile app carries the RedZone Channel as a separate subscription for $34.99 for the entire season. You don’t need a subscription to either a cable/satellite operator or a live streaming service.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

