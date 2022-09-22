Netflix next month (October 2022) plans to add 145 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including several titles that will make crime and horror fans happy. (It is Halloween month after all.)
The new titles will include The Good Nurse, a Netflix original film starring Jessica Chastain as a stressed-out ICU nurse who discovers her fellow Nightingale (Eddie Redmayne) may be a murdering Nightingale; season one of The Midnight Club, a Netflix original horror show about a group of terminally ill teens whose make-believe tales of fright become all too real; The Watcher, a Netflix original series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a married couple who are threatened by a mysterious letter writer after moving into their dream home; and The Stranger, a Netflix original movie starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris as two strangers whose accidental meeting leads to a missing person investigation.
Also notable in October: Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a Netflix original documentary on the infamous serial killer/cannibal who preyed on men and boys for two decades in Wisconsin. (Netflix’s original series on the killer, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, premiered this month with Evan Peters in the title role.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2022 to Netflix:
Oct. 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
Oct. 2
Forever Queens — Netflix Series
Oct. 3
Chip and Potato: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Jexi
Oct. 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy
Oct. 5
Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series
High Water — Netflix Series
Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film
Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary
Togo — Netflix Film
Oct. 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary
Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Doll House — Netflix Film
Glitch — Netflix Series
Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy
Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film
Man on Pause — Netflix Series
The Midnight Club — Netflix Series
The Mole — Netflix Series
Oddballs — Netflix Family
Old People — Netflix Film
The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — Netflix Anime
Oct. 9
Missing Link
Oct. 10
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family
Oct. 11
The Cage — Netflix Series
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy
Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary
Oct. 11
Belascoarán, PI — Netflix Series
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series
The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family
Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series
Oct. 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Exception — Netflix Anime
The Playlist — Netflix Series
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed — Netflix Film
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series
Oct. 14
Black Butterflies — Netflix Series
The Curse of Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film
Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series
Holy Family — Netflix Series
Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Take 1 — Netflix Series
Oct. 15
Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen’s Umbrella — Netflix Series
Oct. 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Oct. 17
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family
Oct. 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Comedy
LiSA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Oct. 19
The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series
Love Is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Notre-Dame — Netflix Series
The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film
Oct. 21
28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series
Barbarians II — Netflix Series
Descendant — Netflix Documentary
From Scratch — Netflix Series
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — Netflix Family
Oct. 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Oct. 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy
Oct. 24
The Chalk Line — Netflix Film
Oct. 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Oct. 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary
The Good Nurse — Netflix Film
Hellhole — Netflix Film
Love Is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film
Oct. 27
Cici — Netflix Film
Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family
Dubai Bling — Netflix Series
Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary
Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Family
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime
Oct. 28
All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series
Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Drink Masters — Netflix Series
I AM A STALKER — Netflix Documentary
If Only — Netflix Series
My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary
Wendell & Wild — Netflix Film
Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film
Oct. 29
Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Dates to be announced:
20th Century Girl — Netflix Film
Inside Man — Netflix Series
