Netflix next month (October 2022) plans to add 145 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including several titles that will make crime and horror fans happy. (It is Halloween month after all.)

The new titles will include The Good Nurse, a Netflix original film starring Jessica Chastain as a stressed-out ICU nurse who discovers her fellow Nightingale (Eddie Redmayne) may be a murdering Nightingale; season one of The Midnight Club, a Netflix original horror show about a group of terminally ill teens whose make-believe tales of fright become all too real; The Watcher, a Netflix original series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a married couple who are threatened by a mysterious letter writer after moving into their dream home; and The Stranger, a Netflix original movie starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris as two strangers whose accidental meeting leads to a missing person investigation.

Also notable in October: Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a Netflix original documentary on the infamous serial killer/cannibal who preyed on men and boys for two decades in Wisconsin. (Netflix’s original series on the killer, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, premiered this month with Evan Peters in the title role.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2022 to Netflix:

Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Oct. 2

Forever Queens — Netflix Series

Oct. 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Jexi

Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy

Oct. 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series

High Water — Netflix Series

Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film

Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary

Togo — Netflix Film

Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary

Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Doll House — Netflix Film

Glitch — Netflix Series

Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy

Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film

Man on Pause — Netflix Series

The Midnight Club — Netflix Series

The Mole — Netflix Series

Oddballs — Netflix Family

Old People — Netflix Film

The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family

Oct. 11

The Cage — Netflix Series

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy

Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary

Oct. 11

Belascoarán, PI — Netflix Series

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series

The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family

Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Exception — Netflix Anime

The Playlist — Netflix Series

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed — Netflix Film

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series

Oct. 14

Black Butterflies — Netflix Series

The Curse of Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film

Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series

Holy Family — Netflix Series

Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Take 1 — Netflix Series

Oct. 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella — Netflix Series

Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family

Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Comedy

LiSA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Notre-Dame — Netflix Series

The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film

The Stranger — Netflix Film

Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series

Barbarians II — Netflix Series

Descendant — Netflix Documentary

From Scratch — Netflix Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — Netflix Family

Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy

Oct. 24

The Chalk Line — Netflix Film

Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary

The Good Nurse — Netflix Film

Hellhole — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film

Oct. 27

Cici — Netflix Film

Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family

Dubai Bling — Netflix Series

Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary

Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Family

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime

Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series

Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Drink Masters — Netflix Series

I AM A STALKER — Netflix Documentary

If Only — Netflix Series

My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary

Wendell & Wild — Netflix Film

Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film

Oct. 29

Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Dates to be announced:

20th Century Girl — Netflix Film

Inside Man — Netflix Series

