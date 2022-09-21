Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish Network, will allow all subscribers to watch the NFL RedZone Channel for free this Sunday, September 25.

The streamer, which charges $35 a month for its base package (now half off the first month), normally includes the RedZone Channel in its $11 a month add-on package called Sports Extra.

Sling subscribers who want to continue watching the RedZone Channel after Sunday can subscribe in the Sling app or the Sling web site under the ‘My Account’ header.

The NFL RedZone Channel, which is also available as part of various cable and satellite packages, offers live look-ins at NFL Sunday afternoon games when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key moments in all the games.

Three other live streaming services carry the RedZone Channel. FuboTV, which charges $69.99 a month for its base plan, has the RedZone Channel in its Sports Plus add-on package, which costs an extra $11 a month. Hulu Live, which has a $69.99 a month base plan ($20 a month off for first 3 months in limited time offer), includes the RedZone Channel in its Sports add-on package for $9.99 a month extra. And YouTube TV, which has a base rate of $64.99 a month, has the RedZone Channel in its Sports Plus plan which costs an extra $10.99 a month.

The NFL mobile app carries the RedZone Channel as a separate subscription for $34.99 for the entire season. You don’t need a subscription to either a cable/satellite operator or a live streaming service.

