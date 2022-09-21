Hulu next month (October 2022) plans to add 155 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including several Halloween-related titles to celebrate the month’s spooky holiday.

The new October titles will include Hellraiser, a new Hulu original remake of the same-named 1987 horror film directed by Clive Barker. This version will star Odessa A’zion as a young woman struggling with addiction who inadvertently opens a box filled with sadistic supernatural beings, including one suitably named, Pinhead.

Other notable Halloween-related titles on Hulu in October: Huluween Dragstravaganza, a Hulu original variety special featuring the stars of the RuPaul hosted VH1/LogoTV show, Drag Race; The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 campy cult film starring a young Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick as newlyweds who are trapped in a haunted mansion; A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special, a Hulu original scarefest based on the animated show for adults; and Grimcutty, a Hulu original movie about a meme that comes to alive to attack a town’s teens.

You can also stream Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Fright Night, Monster House, a slew of Godzilla movies, and The Paloni Show, Halloween Special, among other scary selections.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2022 to Hulu:

Released October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

Released October 2

Red Election, complete season one

Released October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018)

Released October 4

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

Released October 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

Released October 6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

Released October 7

Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

Released October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

Released October 10

Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Released October 11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021)

Released October 12

After (2019)

Released October 14

Rosaline (2022)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

Released October 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Released October 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Released October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

Released October 18

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes

Released October 20

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021)

Released October 21

Matriarch (2022)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

Released October 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Released October 24

Beba (2021)

Released October 25

The French Dispatch (2021)

Released October 29

Clean (2021)

Released October 31

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)

