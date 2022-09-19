TV Answer Man, any news yet on what will be the ESPN 4K game of the week this week? — Connie, Corsicana, Texas.

Connie, ESPN this Saturday (September 24) will broadcast the Missouri-Auburn college football game in ‘native 4K’ on participating pay TV services. The game will begin Saturday at noon ET from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama and it will be simulcast in high-def on ESPN.

The sports network does one game per week in native 4K during the college football season. If you’re not familiar with the term, native 4K means that the game is produced in 4K on site as well as transmitted to the home in 4K. (In contrast, Fox produces a live sporting event in 1080p HD on site and then upscales it to 4K HDR for the home transmission. ESPN’s 4K games do not include HDR, also known as High Dynamic Range.)

The ESPN 4K broadcast will be available on special 4K channels from select pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Verizon, Comcast and YouTube TV. (Unlike Fox, ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its app, ESPN+.)

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will handle the call for the all-SEC game. ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor’ says Auburn (2-1) has a 72 percent chance of defeating Missouri (2-1).

In other 4K college football news, the Fox Sports app this Saturday will stream another college football doubleheader in 4K HDR. See this story for details.

