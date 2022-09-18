DIRECTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket today is again having widespread technical issues, particularly with its streaming edition, causing many subscribers to express their anger on social media sites. The complaints are so numerous that the term, Sunday Ticket, is now trending on Twitter.

The popular package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games was plagued with so many technical problems last Sunday during the NFL’s week one that DIRECTV had to issue one-week credits to some subscribers.

But judging from the onslaught of criticism on social media today, it appears that the glitches, which users say include buffering, login difficulties and various error messages, might be even more widespread this week.

“If your Sunday Ticket is down, it’s not just you,” tweeted ESPN writer Bill Barnwell.

“Paying for NFL Sunday Ticket is fun because you get to commiserate with people on Twitter about it not working just before your team finally scores a touchdown,” added Roll Call writer Mary Ellen McEntire.

“Business idea. NFL Sunday Ticket but it actually works on Sundays,” wrote Roundhill CEO Will Hershey.

@NFL @DIRECTV For the second week in a row #SundayTicket #nfl is not working and for a subscription I cancelled and they fraudulently auto renewed me for. If you are going to charge, I want to at least see the games. pic.twitter.com/e3TBwH8fhg — Matthew Yetter (@MatthewYetter) September 18, 2022

DIRECTV’s PR department issued this statement to the TV Answer Man after we noted the rising complaints on Twitter.

“We see that you have shared reports of some users experiencing NFL Sunday Ticket technical issues. Thanks for letting us know. Our teams are currently looking into it. We’ll share an update as soon as we can.”

Update: DIRECTV’s Twitter Help page tweeted this at 3 p.m. ET:

“We’re aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket programming through the app, and will share more when we restore the programming.”

Update #2: DIRECTV posted this at 4 p.m. ET: “Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming. We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”

The TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more information from DIRECTV on the status of the Sunday Ticket.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

