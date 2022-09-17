TV Answer Man, I bought a new 4K TV this month and I have a DIRECTV 4K receiver and I’m ready to watch sports in 4K. Do you know what the 4K lineup is this week for sports? Any football? — John, Rockville, Maryland.

John, today is your day. There will be four college football games in 4K as well as a chance to see Aaron Judge chase Roger Maris’s single-season, non-juiced HR record of 61.

The 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) action starts at noon ET when the Fox Sports app will stream the Oklahoma (6th ranked in the nation) vs. Nebraska game. Then at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Fox Sports app will show the BYU (12th ranked) vs. Oregon contest in 4K HDR. (Both games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates.)

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the two Fox games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

Before the BYU-Oregon game begins, NBC will deliver a 4K broadcast of the California-Notre Dame game at 2:30 p.m. ET. (The game can be seen in high-def on NBC, and Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.) DIRECTV and YouTube TV will provide the 4K feed to their subscribers.

Unlike Fox, NBC now does not provide a 4K feed of live sporting events on any streaming app, including the NBC app, so there is no other way to watch the Notre Dame games in 4K besides watching them on DIRECTV or YouTube TV.

At 7 p.m. ET tonight, DIRECTV and YouTube TV will show the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers game in 4K HDR from American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Yankees’ RHP Jameson Taillon (13-4, 2.94) is scheduled to face the Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39). However, all eyes will be on New York slugger Judge who has 57 home runs going into tonight’s game.

MLB Network, which is producing the game, will simulcast it in high-def on its regular channel.

Finally, ESPN tonight will broadcast the Michigan State-Washington college football game in ‘native 4K’ on participating pay TV services. The game will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Husky Stadium in Seattle and it will be simulcast in high-def on ABC.

If you’re not familiar with the term, native 4K means that the game is produced in 4K on site as well as transmitted to the home in 4K. (In contrast, Fox produces a live sporting event in 1080p HD on site and then upscales it to 4K HDR for the home transmission. ESPN’s 4K games do not include HDR, also known as High Dynamic Range.)

Unfortunately, there won’t be any NFL games in 4K tomorrow, but you might want to rest your 4K eyes after today’s whirlwind of activity.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

