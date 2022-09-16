DIRECTV and YouTube TV will show tomorrow night’s New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers game in 4K HDR at 7 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Yankees’ RHP Jameson Taillon (13-4, 2.94) is scheduled to face the Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39). However, all eyes will be on New York slugger Aaron Judge who is chasing Roger Maris’ traditional single-season HR record of 61. (Judge has 57 home runs going into Friday night’s game.)

ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor’ says the Yankees have a 56.4 percent chance of winning on Saturday Night.

MLB Network is producing the Yankees-Brewers game as one of its ‘Showcase’ matchups, which features the league’s top teams. The channel is offering a 4K feed of its Showcase games to pay TV providers. DIRECTV and YouTube TV are the only providers that deliver the 4K feed to their subscribers. (MLB Network is simulcasting a high-def feed on its regular channel.)

DIRECTV and YouTube TV often are among the few providers to air live sporting events in 4K with each service sometimes providing games exclusively in the format. DIRECTV, for example, airs some prestigious golf events, such as The Masters, exclusively in 4K while YouTube TV is the only provider that does YouTube’s MLB Game of the Week in the format.

To watch the Yankees-Brewers game in 4K, YouTube TV customers must subscribe to the 4K Plus add-on package, which costs $19.99 a month. (This is in addition to the YouTube TV base plan, which costs $64.99 a month.

DIRECTV subscribers must have a Choice plan or above, a 4K-enabled DIRECTV set-top and a mini-Genie to watch the game in 4K.

MLB Network’s 4K feeds are upscaled, meaning they are produced in 1080p HDR and upgraded to 4K HDR for delivery to DIRECTV and YouTube TV. This is similar to what Fox does for its live sports in 4K. They are produced on site in 4K and then upconverted to 4K for home transmission.

In other 4K news, Fox on Saturday will show a college football doubleheader in 4K HDR while NBC will offer the Notre Dame-California game in 4K and ESPN will broadcast the Michigan State-Washington contest in the format.

