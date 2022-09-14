TV Answer Man, I heard that one of the streamers is offering free service if you order the Canelo-Golovkin fight on PPV. Do you know anything about that? — Paul, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Paul, the super middleweight championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin II is scheduled for this Saturday (September 17) night with the PPV broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas from the T-Mobile arena.

The match, the third between the two fighters (mixed draw in fight one and a majority decision for Canelo in fight two), will cost a whopping $84.99 on PPV.

But Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, is trying to soften the blow, so to speak, by offering a free month of either its Blue or Orange base plans (normally $35 a month) or its Best of Spanish package (normally $10 a month.) with the purchase of the Canelo-Golovkin fight.

The Sling Blue plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Sling Orange package offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

The much-anticipated third Canelo-Golovkin fight comes four years after the second match. Canelo is the favorite going into the ring due largely to Golovkin’s age (now 40; Canelo is 32). However, the dangerous Golovkin has lost only one fight in his career, amassing a 42-1-1 record with 37 KOs. Canelo is 57-2-2 with 39 KOs.

