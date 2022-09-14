TV Answer Man, I’m not used to watching games on Amazon. Do you know if you can record the games and pause and rewind like games on cable and satellite? — Terrence, Pasadena, California.

Terrence, Amazon tomorrow night will stream its first exclusive Thursday Night Football game, which will pit the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET. (Pre-game activities begin at 7 p.m. ET.) The company will have the exclusive rights to the TNF games for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

Since Amazon is streaming the game, there might be some confusion among traditional viewers of NFL games who have become accustomed to using DVR controls on cable and satellite set-tops. For instance, will you be able to record the Amazon games? Pause, rewind and fast-forward the action?

The answer is yes, yes, yes, and yes.

Amazon says to record the game, and use other DVR features, you go to the game’s page on the Prime Video app or the Amazon web site. (Here’s the Chargers-Chiefs page for tomorrow night.) There you select ‘Record Thursday Night Football’ or ‘Add to Watchlist and Record.’ This will set your page or app to enable game recordings for the entire season.

(When I clicked on ‘Add to Watchlist,’ it enabled recording on my Prime Video page. Amazon’s help page says it will say, ‘Add to Watchlist and Record.’ But my page just says, ‘Add to Watchlist.’ Once you click on Add to Watchlist, click on the image to go to the next page to see if it says, ‘Recording Enabled.’)

If you enable this feature before the game starts, you will have access to a full game replay and be able to watch the live game from the beginning if you tune in late. If you enable it during the game, you will have access to the full game replay only, and limited ability to rewind to earlier in the game.

Enabling the feature after the game will provide you access to future game replays (but not the one just played) and the ability to watch from the beginning.

Also worth noting: Amazon’s recording feature will have a ‘Rapid Recap’ button that will display game highlights if you tune in late.

Terrence, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

